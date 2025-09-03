In a spectacle of military precision and diplomatic symbolism, China staged its largest-ever military parade on 3 September 2025 in Beijing. President Xi Jinping was joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in the Second World War. The event featured troops marching in perfect unison, advanced weaponry on display, and international guests that signalled shifting global alliances.

Troops March in Perfect Unison at Tiananmen Square

Thousands of Chinese soldiers marched in tight formation along Chang'an Avenue, their boots striking the ground in perfect synchrony. The meticulously rehearsed display, captured in striking footage, was designed to project discipline, unity, and strength. With rows of soldiers moving as one, the image reinforced the People's Liberation Army's capacity for order and modern readiness.

The commemorative context linked the march to China's role in the Second World War, but the emphasis was clearly on showcasing current military capability and signalling national pride.

Beijing Unveils Cutting-Edge Military Hardware

The military parade offered the first public appearance of several advanced weapons systems. Hypersonic and nuclear-capable missiles, including the DF-31AG, DF-41, and JL-3 submarine-launched missiles, were rolled through the square. Combat drones such as the FH-97 stealth drone, as well as new underwater and unmanned systems, highlighted China's focus on next-generation warfare.

Directed-energy or laser systems, precision-strike platforms, and anti-missile technologies were also on display, signalling Beijing's ambition to position itself as a global military leader. More than 100 aircraft flew overhead, while hundreds of ground vehicles rumbled through the capital in a tightly choreographed procession.

Xi Jinping's Warning of 'Peace or War'

In a keynote speech, President Xi Jinping described the global environment as being at a crossroads between 'peace or war' and 'dialogue or confrontation'. As reported by Reuters, he called on nations to resist 'hegemonism', a term widely interpreted as criticism of United States dominance in global affairs.

The remarks reinforced Xi's dual messaging: portraying China as a guardian of peace while simultaneously demonstrating its readiness to defend national interests through military strength.

Domestically, the parade reinforced the leadership's emphasis on unity and the central role of the Communist Party in safeguarding sovereignty.

High-Profile Guests of Honour

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stood alongside Xi, underlining closer ties among Beijing, Moscow, and Pyongyang. Kim's daughter, Ju Ae, made her first international public appearance, drawing attention from global media and fuelling speculation about her future role in North Korea's leadership.

Other dignitaries from Iran and nearly two dozen nations also attended. Western leaders, however, were notably absent, underscoring the deepening divide between China and Western powers.

Former Australian politicians Bob Carr and Dan Andrews attended as guests, prompting criticism from Taiwan and sparking debate in Australia about their involvement.

Security and Organisation in Beijing

The Chinese authorities implemented sweeping security measures ahead of the event. Roads in central Beijing were closed, schools were suspended, and thousands of volunteers were deployed to maintain order and monitor crowds.

Media access was tightly controlled, ensuring that official narratives and images dominated both domestic and international coverage.

The level of control reflected the importance placed on the parade, not only as a military spectacle but also as a symbolic moment of unity under Xi's leadership.

International Reactions and Regional Concerns

The display of firepower drew sharp reactions abroad. Analysts in the West viewed the parade as part of a pattern of military posturing, raising concerns about regional security in the Asia-Pacific, particularly in relation to Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Observers noted that the presence of Putin and Kim underscored Beijing's growing alignment with non-Western powers at a time of heightened global tension.

The combination of perfectly synchronised marching, advanced military technology, and high-profile guests ensured the parade was seen as both a commemorative event and a powerful message to the world.