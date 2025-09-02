In the grand saga of American leadership, a recurring theme is the age of its commanders-in-chief. At 79, Donald Trump is on his second term as US President, making him the second-oldest person to hold the nation's highest office.

The question of who takes the top spot in this list of seasoned leaders might not be as surprising as you think.

The Oval Office's Oldest Occupants

Trump turned 79 in June and is the oldest to start his term as President, per The Daily Mail. The person who preceded him after his first team, Joe Biden, was the most senior leader to reside in the White House. He was born on November 20, 1942 and took his oath of office in 2021 at age 78.

Throughout the 2020 election campaign, Trump and his Republican allies often raised questions about Biden's well-being. This was due to the Democratic leader seeming confused during several public appearances.

This situation presents a stark reversal of roles. Having frequently questioned Biden's fitness for office due to his age, the Trump camp is now experiencing a taste of its own medicine, as rumours about the President's health are forcing his children to come to his defence.

The Trump Children Dismiss Health Rumours

Eric Trump has hit back at 'twisted' rumours regarding his father's well-being. His response followed a week of false stories from commentators and pundits, who fuelled speculation that the President was unwell after not being seen in public for four days.

In fact, Trump was seen leaving the White House on both Sunday and Monday morning to play golf at his country club in Northern Virginia, a location he has visited 21 times so far during his second term.

The radical left is so sick and twisted… https://t.co/UNowbVSf5O — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 31, 2025

Responding to a baseless rumour that the President had passed away, Eric Trump shared to his followers on X: 'The radical left is so sick and twisted...'

While playing golf over the weekend, President Trump himself helped to quash these rumours, insisting that he has 'never felt better'. In the same post, the President also boasted about the effectiveness of his crime crackdown in Washington, DC, declaring on Truth Social: 'DC is a crime free zone!'

Physical Signs Spark Public Scrutiny

Political consultant Fred Wellman criticised the White House for what he called an 'insane' attempt to mislead the public. He accused Trump of lying about his movements by allegedly using a week-old golf photograph to shut down the health rumours.

The 79-year-old's health has come under fresh scrutiny after dark bruising was spotted on his hand during press briefings in the Oval Office. Adding to these concerns, noticeable swelling in his ankles has also been evident during his public appearances over the past few months.

The Official Word

In July, the White House confirmed that the President had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vein condition that leads to swelling in the lower legs. In a memo, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella went on to describe the condition as both 'benign and common'.

He attributed the bruising on Trump's hand to a combination of factors: 'minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking' and the president's use of aspirin for treatment.

Following a meeting on 24 August with French President Emmanuel Macron, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt once again responded to concerns about Trump's bruising.

The left posting pics of Trumps swollen ankles and a bruised hand has been addressed - chronic venous insufficiency, and bruising from aspirin.

All labs and EKG normal.



Much to the lefts dismay, Trump is healthy. pic.twitter.com/7r6Z9d1KGf — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) July 17, 2025

In a statement, she explained that 'President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day'.

Just days after he hosted a press conference lasting more than three hours at a White House cabinet meeting, rumours began to circulate about Trump's health.

The Photo That Sparked a Thousand Rumours

A photo posted by Trump on Truth Social, which he claimed showed him playing with former NFL coach Jon Gruden over the weekend, is now sparking an online debate about its timing. Gruden's Instagram account from 23 August shows him wearing the same golf attire as he is seen wearing in the picture with Trump.

Ultimately, the ongoing public discussion surrounding Donald Trump's health brings the conversation full circle. The very scrutiny that his administration once directed at a political opponent has now become a central part of his own narrative, underscoring that in the modern political landscape, the well-being of a nation's leader is always a central point of debate.