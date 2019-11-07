Chris Evans is among the many fans of the late James Dean who have spoken up against the return of the Hollywood icon on movie screens through the use of CGI. He wrote a sarcastic reply to news about the actor's casting as a supporting character in a war film about dogs called "Finding Jack."

The "Captain America" star slammed the news on Twitter and sarcastically said that James Dean would "be thrilled" to be on screens again over 60 years since his death in 1955. He even mocked the casting and suggested to have a new Picasso painting using computer effects. Evans thought the idea is "shameful."

This is awful.



Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes.



The complete lack of understanding here is shameful. https://t.co/hkwXyTR4pu — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 6, 2019

Meanwhile, other fans agreed with Evans and one said that it "is a disgusting use of technology and disrespectful to his memory." Another netizen named Meredith Miller wrote, "I had the same reaction. It's disrespectful to him. No one should be manipulating his image and likeness to insert him into a role he had no knowledge of. This is an awful idea."

Dean, who died from a car crash at the age of 24, will be brought back to life using actual footage and photos. Canadian VFX banner Imagine Engine will be working alongside South African VFX company MOI Worldwide to create a "realistic version" and "full body" reanimation of the "Rebel with a Cause" star. Another actor will voice Dean.

"Finding Jack" is based on the novel of the same name by Gareth Crocker about the abandonment of 10,000 military dogs at the end of the Vietnam War. Dean will play the supporting character named Rogan.

"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," reads the statement from Anton Ernst shared by The Hollywood Reporter. Ernst will co-direct "Finding Jack" with Tati Golykh.

The film is slated for preproduction on Nov. 17 and aimed for worldwide release on Veterans Day 2020. Evans and the rest who criticised the project can no longer do anything about the casting since Dean's family has given their consent to use CGI to bring him back for what they view as "his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make." In his honour, the filmmakers intend to take every precaution to keep his legacy intact and not let the fans down.