The entire football community will be relieved to hear that Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is awake and stable following his collapse during the match between Denmark and Finland at Euro 2020 on Saturday.

UEFA has issued a statement confirming that the 29-year-old player is in stable condition and is now being treated at a hospital. The match was suspended just before half-time after Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and a medical team had to be called in to stabilise him before he was taken away by an ambulance.

Denmark, Finland and UEFA match officials will hold a meeting to discuss their next steps.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," UEFA announced.

Fans and players however, are more concerned about the player's health. The same statement confirmed that Eriksen is at least out of the woods for the time being.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.

The Danish National Football Team also confirmed that Eriksen is conscious and lucid..

"Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet," the team said in a Twitter statement. He is also reportedly able to speak. Further updates will be released as they become available.

Christian Eriksen er vågen og er til yderligere undersøgelser på Rigshospitalet.



Denmark captain Simon Kjaer sprung into action as soon as his teammate collapsed and immediately checked his pulse and made sure that he did not swallow his tongue. He then directed the medical team and instructed his teammates to form a protective barrier to shield the stricken player from view as he was receiving treatment.

Kjaer's quick thinking and the medical team's response have been praised by those who witnessed the incident. Fans at the stadium in Copenhagen showed their support as they chanted together while waiting to find out what would happen to the match. Finnish fans started shouting "Christian" while Danish fans responded with "Eriksen."

The match was restarted two hours later, with Danish players deciding that they would rather finish the match than have a sleepless night and return to the pitch the next day. Once the players were assured that Eriksen was stable, they returned to the pitch despite being emotionally exhausted. Finland eventually took a 1-0 victory.