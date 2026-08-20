A Christian metal band called Demon Hunter is taking legal action against Netflix over the name of the streaming giant's hugely popular animated film KPop Demon Hunters.

The band, which has been active since 2000, alleges that Netflix's use of the words 'Demon Hunter' has created trademark confusion and is now seeking damages, as well as restrictions on how the name is used.

The lawsuit was filed by Demon Hunter's corporation, Hyde Lane, and reportedly names Netflix, Netflix Studios and concert promoter AEG Presents as defendants.

The dispute comes as KPop Demon Hunters continues to expand beyond the animated film, with its hugely successful soundtrack, merchandise and an upcoming arena concert tour all using the name.

Band Claims Fans Have Already Been Confused

According to reports, one of the band's key arguments is that the similarity between the names has already resulted in actual consumer confusion. The lawsuit reportedly points to a family who purchased around $500 (£367) worth of tickets to a Demon Hunter concert after allegedly believing the event was connected to KPop Demon Hunters.

The family reportedly realised the mistake after purchasing the tickets, with one person asking whether they could receive a refund because they still needed to purchase tickets to the actual K-pop show.

The alleged incident is being used by the band to argue that the similarities between the names are not merely theoretical and could cause genuine confusion among consumers.

Demon Hunter's legal filing reportedly accuses major companies of aggressively protecting their own intellectual property while allegedly ignoring the band's trademark rights in pursuit of profits.

The band is asking for a jury trial and wants what it describes as its 'rightful interests' in the Demon Hunter trademark restored.

Netflix Faces Trademark Fight

The Christian metal group is also seeking monetary restitution and reportedly wants Netflix prevented from continuing to use the KPop Demon Hunters name.

The case could become particularly complicated because the Netflix title is not simply 'Demon Hunter.' The two names exist within very different entertainment contexts, with Demon Hunter being an established American metal act and KPop Demon Hunters referring to a fictional group of K-pop stars who secretly battle supernatural threats.

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Demon Hunter has nevertheless argued that the similarities are significant enough to create confusion, particularly as the Netflix project expands into live entertainment and merchandise.

The band's history also features prominently in the dispute. Formed in 2000, Demon Hunter has released 12 albums and built a longstanding presence within the Christian metal scene.

The group is also scheduled to embark on a US tour beginning 7 October, meaning the trademark dispute comes as the band continues its own live activities.

Pop Culture Phenomenon

For Netflix, the lawsuit arrives after KPop Demon Hunters became a major pop-culture phenomenon, with its music and characters reaching audiences far beyond the original animated film.

Whether a court ultimately agrees that the names are sufficiently similar to constitute trademark infringement remains to be seen.

For now, however, the bizarre legal battle has placed an unexpected Christian metal band and one of Netflix's biggest animated hits on a collision course over the name 'Demon Hunter.'