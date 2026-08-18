Meta faces the start of opening arguments in a landmark lawsuit in California on Sunday, 18 August, with 32 US states seeking up to $1.4 trillion in penalties over allegations that the company deliberately designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for teenagers and then ignored the harm, according to court filings.

Meta, led by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, denies the claims and accuses prosecutors of trying to 'chase an outlandish payout.'

After a string of recent legal setbacks for Meta in US courts, some of which laid the groundwork for the sweeping multi-state action now underway.

In March, a Los Angeles Superior Court jury found Meta and YouTube negligent in relation to a 20-year-old's mental health issues, followed just a day later by another loss for Meta in New Mexico.

Only weeks ago, a separate New Mexico case ended with Meta being ordered to pay almost half a billion dollars after a judge ruled its platforms amounted to a public nuisance under state law.

Meta Lawsuit Piles Pressure on Social Media Giant

The 32-state lawsuit goes further than any of those earlier cases, both in scope and in its potential impact on Meta's future. It bundles together a series of long-running grievances about how social networks are built and how they hold people's attention, and levels them squarely at the company that still dominates global social media.

In their complaint, the state attorneys general argue that Meta 'has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens.'

They say the company's overriding motive was profit and that in the pursuit of growth, it 'ignored the sweeping damage these Platforms have caused to the mental and physical health of our nation's youth', engaging in 'deceptive and unlawful conduct' in breach of both state and federal law.

The possible penalty, capped at $1.4 trillion, is intentionally eye-watering. One trillion dollars in $1 bills would circle the Earth almost three times, as legal commentators have noted.

A fine on that scale would be within touching distance of Meta's current market value and would test not only its finances but its entire business model.

Meta is not treating the moment as an existential crisis in public, at least not yet. The company has spent the last few years retooling its apps with more parental controls and well‑being prompts, and it leans heavily on those changes in its defence. In a statement, Meta called the attorneys general's allegations 'unsubstantiated' and the proposed penalties 'vastly disproportionate.'

'The AGs offer no proof anyone in their states was misled, claim benign features like having an additional Instagram account somehow harmed their residents, and attempt to penalise Meta for industry-wide challenges like age verification,' the company said.

'Rather than sticking to the facts or the law, the states have instead decided to chase an outlandish payout. We stand by our record of creating strong protections for teens, and look forward to making our case in court.'

How Meta's Design Choices Ended up on Trial

The broader legal tide has turned against social networks in a quiet but important way. Early lawsuits tended to focus on specific posts or videos and whether platforms should be liable for user-generated content.

Prosecutors struggled there, given long-standing legal shields around online speech. More recent cases, including this one against Meta, focus instead on architecture: the algorithms, notifications and interface tricks that nudge users to keep scrolling.

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That is easier to argue about in a courtroom. Meta itself helped popularise the idea that more time on its platforms meant success.

When Facebook passed 1 billion users, Zuckerberg called it 'amazing' and the achievement he was most proud of. Investors rewarded scale because it brought more advertising revenue; more time spent meant more ads served.

The structure of the service evolved accordingly. What began as a relatively simple feed became, from 2007, an increasingly curated experience. Facebook's early Edgerank system prioritised posts that users were likely to interact with.

Later, more sophisticated recommendation engines fed people content tailored to their past behaviour, narrowing their view of the world while lengthening their stay. Instagram, which Meta owns, followed a similar path.

Only recently has Meta started to hand some of that power back, allowing users to toggle certain algorithmic recommendations. For attorneys general, those late gestures cut little ice.

Their core claim is not that Meta accidentally created an addictive product and then woke up to the consequences, but that it engineered compulsion and then brushed aside warning signs, including, they say, from within the company itself, about possible harm to children and teenagers.

Nothing in this trial has been proven yet and many of the states' most explosive claims remain untested in court.

Even so, Meta has already acknowledged, at least in broad terms, that people have been hurt. At a congressional hearing earlier this year on social media's impact on young people, Zuckerberg stood, turned to parents in the public gallery and said: 'I'm sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered.'

He framed that apology as an argument for more industry-wide safeguards rather than a confession of wrongdoing, but the optics were hard to miss.

There will be no repeat of that contrition in this California courtroom if Meta's public stance is any guide. Zuckerberg and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri are expected to offer a robust defence and reel off product tweaks, safety teams and content controls aimed at younger users.

The risk for Meta is obvious. If it loses outright and judges endorse the attorneys general's logic, a penalty anywhere near the $1.4 trillion maximum would force deep surgery on its business.

Paid subscriptions for Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp, once unthinkable, would start to look like a financial necessity rather than an experiment, and cutting off under‑18s altogether would suddenly be on the table.

The likelier endgame, many lawyers suspect, is a settlement, probably far below the theoretical maximum but still painful enough to matter. Figures of a few billion dollars, earmarked for youth mental health programmes and compensation funds, are already being floated in legal circles, though nothing is confirmed and any numbers should be treated with a grain of salt until both sides show their hands.

Meta has chosen to fight, and in doing so it has turned a long‑running argument about the cost of social media into the kind of court battle that can redraw an industry's rules.