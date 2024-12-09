Carla Bellucci, 42, often referred to as Britain's "most hated woman," has made headlines again with her controversial plans to charge family and friends £200 (approximately $254) per head for a Christmas Day roast. Known for her polarising opinions and unconventional lifestyle choices, the Hertfordshire-based mother of four continues to divide public opinion.

£200 Per Person for a Festive Feast

According to reports, Bellucci's Christmas dinner offering includes a three-course meal with a glass of champagne. Guests, however, are expected to bring their own spirits and drinks. The festive menu boasts butternut squash soup as a starter, beef Wellington or traditional turkey for the main course, and tiramisu for dessert. Guests are invited to partake in games and share videos reflecting on the year, but the festivities are set to end promptly at 8:30 pm, with attendees politely shown the door.

Bellucci insists the £200 fee is not for profit but merely to cover the rising costs of food and utilities amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. She explained, "They should be grateful I'm taking the pressure off them. Paying up is the least they can do for all the time and effort I'm putting in."

Only adults and teenagers over 16 are required to pay, while younger children dine for free. Despite her assertions that the event is about family and celebration, Bellucci has been unapologetic about her approach, stating that anyone unwilling to pay is welcome to decline the invitation.

Controversial History

This latest announcement is not the first time Bellucci has stirred controversy during the festive season. Per reports, she previously faced backlash for spending £8,000 on herself for Christmas while buying nothing for her children. This year, she plans to spend £500 on each child, emphasising her desire to create lasting memories for her family.

Bellucci first gained notoriety in 2019 when she admitted on ITV's This Morning to faking depression to secure a free nose job through the NHS. According to her own account, she exaggerated her mental health struggles to convince her GP that her appearance was negatively impacting her daily life.

A Critic of Traditional Parenting Norms

Bellucci has also drawn criticism for her unconventional parenting decisions. Inspired by Paris Fury, she allowed her children to skip secondary school, arguing that traditional education is overrated. Her son, Jayden, is reportedly preparing for university, while her daughter, Tanisha, works part-time and pursues social media interests.

Bellucci's opposition to the UK's "nanny state" policies has further cemented her divisive public image. In an interview, she criticised parents who rely on government support for childcare and healthcare, stating, "It's the parents' job to take responsibility for their children, not the state's."

Lavish Lifestyle Choices

Bellucci's penchant for extravagance extends beyond Christmas. Last year, she spent £10,000 on an 18th birthday party for her daughter, Tanisha, featuring £200-a-bottle Dom Pérignon served by strippers. Bellucci defended the decision, saying she wanted her daughter's first experience with alcohol to be "classy" rather than involving "cheap prosecco."

In another controversial move, Bellucci has supported Tanisha's plans to launch an OnlyFans account, arguing it's better to be involved than turn a blind eye to her daughter's choices.

Life Amidst Hate and Death Threats

Bellucci claims her outspoken persona has made her a target for online abuse, including death and rape threats. The backlash forced her to relocate to a remote area of Hertfordshire and avoid public transport for safety reasons. She revealed that her time as an OnlyFans model earned her £40,000 (approximately $50,800) before she left the platform last year, describing it as "tacky."

Despite the controversies, Bellucci remains defiant, embracing her polarising image. She remarked, "I've accepted who I am, and I'm not going to apologise for living my life the way I want."