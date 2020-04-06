Christopher Cross shared that he is among the growing number of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation at home.

The five-time Grammy Award winner shared the devastating news on social media, where he talked about the disease as the "worst illness" he has ever had. In his post, he admitted that he is "not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media," but he shared his COVID-19 diagnosis in the hopes that others will take the disease seriously. He hopes that by sharing he has the disease, people will understand "how serious and how contagious" it is.

"For those of you who do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a 'hoax' or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world," Cross wrote on Instagram.

In the same post, Cross shared a few reminders on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and marked quarantine as a priority. He likewise included hand-washing many times in a day and not to touch your face. He also directed his fans to the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let's be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19," the singer ended his post.

Cross did not reveal where or how he got the disease. He also did not go into detail on when he had himself tested or how long he has been battling the disease. However, he is thankful that he is being cared for at home.

The 68-year-old American balladeer, who is famous for his tracks "Sailing" and "Think of Laura," were among those who shared their blessings to the frontliners battling the pandemic. He shared a tribute to them in an old post.

He also expressed his sadness at the anger, hatred, and racism directed at Asian Americans amid the crisis.

Cross joined the growing number of American celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19. Some have since recovered including Pink, Sara Bareilles, and Rita Wilson, to name a few.