Coco Gauff remained the ultimate professional and negotiated what was an awkward and inappropriate question with grace. The shocking question from the reporter has left many fans convinced about the validity of Naomi Osaka's controversial decision to avoid press conferences during the French Open.

"You are often compared to the Williams sisters. Maybe it's because you're Black. But I guess it's because you're talented and maybe American too," the reporter started, as per Yahoo Sport.

The reporter continued the question with: "We could have a final between you and Serena. Is it something you hope for? I mean, 22 years separate you girls."

Gauff, who burst into the scene as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, was calm amid the odd line of questioning and chose to focus simply on being compared to arguably one of the greatest tennis players ever – Serena Williams.

The 17-year-old American acknowledged the comparisons, which increased after she beat Venus Williams twice on the biggest stage – at Wimbledon in 2019 and the 2020 Australian Open. In 2021, Gauff and Venus will be on the same side of the court after the two decided to pair up the for the women's doubles event at Roland Garros.

"Yeah, I mean, playing Serena in the final would be great (smiling)," Gauff said. "That's the dream that I have always dreamed about, playing her in a final."

"But yeah, I mean, people compare me to them a lot, and I think it's a compliment, but for me I just focus on being myself because I'm never going to be Serena Williams and Serena will never be me because we are two different people. We have two different brains. I just want to be known as Coco Gauff."

The question from the reporter elicited a stunned reaction not only from tennis fans around the world but also from fellow journalists, who could not believe the inappropriate line of questioning.

A good answer from the usually very good speaker 17yo Coco Gauff. pic.twitter.com/Zbh4ZmeXyD — José Morgado (@josemorgado) May 28, 2021

Coco Gauff gave an excellent and very mature answer to this terrible question but on a wider scale this is the latest in a long list of terrible questions asked that is proving the point Osaka makes when she boycotts press conferences. https://t.co/YZWihZzmez — Dean O'Mahoney (@DeanoGPT) May 28, 2021

Gauff was facing the media ahead of her first round clash against Aleksandra Krunic on Tuesday. The American teenager made it until the second round in 2020 and will be hoping for a better run this year.