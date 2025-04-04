For years, a career in STEM was considered the golden ticket to financial stability and upward mobility. But that once-certain future is now in question. Amid mass layoffs, an unstable job market, and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, a growing number of tech professionals are urging their children to reconsider the very path they once championed. From Silicon Valley to Boston, the message is clear: creativity, craftsmanship and people skills may now offer more lasting value than coding ever could.

Experts Say STEM Jobs May Be Becoming Obsolete

Dan Dumont, an engineering director at a software startup in Boston, recently turned to an AI assistant to help plan his children's futures. To his surprise, the AI suggested prioritising creativity and interpersonal abilities over technical know-how.

In his youth, Dumont chose university over a trade school. Although he has enjoyed success in tech, he now wonders whether his children would be better off pursuing skilled trades like contracting or electrical work.

Applied AI expert Jeannie Chung shared similar thoughts in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Chung recalled wanting to be a fiction writer when she was young, but her parents steered her toward a more 'practical' path in biomedical and electrical engineering, fearing she wouldn't be able to support herself with a liberal arts degree.

Today, she is the AI lead at a major Washington-based tech firm. Yet, despite her achievements, Chung says many of her peers—particularly fellow parents—are increasingly anxious about the future of tech careers. She believes the industry is too volatile and encourages young people to master a skill that can't be easily automated.

'Jobs that require just logical thinking are on the chopping block, to put it bluntly,' she said. 'I think the pendulum is swinging back to the creative side of things.'

Chung added that if she had a daughter who wanted to write books, she would fully support her. 'I'll be like, "Work on your style and work on your voice." Your creativity is your value.'

A STEM Boom That Turned to Bust

The reversal in thinking is stark, especially considering the boom of the past decade. Between 2009 and 2022, the number of computer science graduates in the US nearly tripled. In the UK, undergraduate applications for computing courses hit 179,600 in June 2022—up 16% from 155,290 in 2021. With graduate software engineers earning an average salary of £29,934, the tech world seemed like a safe bet.

But the tables have turned. In 2024 alone, nearly 440 tech companies laid off more than 124,000 workers. In the San Francisco Bay Area, more than 7,000 tech professionals lost their jobs in the second quarter. This wave of cuts followed the 428,449 layoffs reported in 2022 and 2023 combined. According to Layoffs.fyi, 27,471 tech workers have already been made redundant in 2025, with Northvolt's 2,800 layoffs leading the charge.

AI has played a major role in shrinking the demand for junior engineers. Forbes reports that Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff confirmed the company would not hire any engineers in 2025 due to AI's efficiency. Google's parent company, Alphabet, revealed that over 25% of its new code is now being generated by AI tools. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg went a step further, predicting that AI could soon replace most mid-level software developers.

Even those who remain employed are feeling the squeeze. In 2024, 18% of tech workers reported a pay cut, compared to just 11% in 2019.

Is Creativity the New Safety Net?

With AI taking over routine and logic-based work, vocational and creative careers are being reassessed as practical alternatives. Long stigmatised as less lucrative, trade schools and arts programmes are gaining fresh attention.

David Ferreira, spokesman for the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators, revealed that one in five high school students in the state now participate in vocational training—a 30% increase over the last decade. These programmes offer hands-on experience and real-world skills that are far more resistant to automation.

This shift in thinking is also apparent in immigrant households. Rajeev Madumba, who moved to the US from India in the early 2000s, built a successful career in tech after completing an MBA in information systems and e-commerce. For years, he encouraged his children to learn programming, believing it to be a universally applicable skill. But after witnessing multiple waves of layoffs triggered by AI, he changed course.

Now, as his teenage daughter explores university options, Madumba supports her interest in music and biology. With the success of a nearby dance studio in mind, he believes that teaching arts like singing and dancing could be a solid backup career.

A Future Built on Balance

As automation continues to redefine industries, both parents and students are re-evaluating what it means to choose a 'safe' career. While STEM roles still hold promise, the growing value of adaptability, human connection and creativity cannot be ignored.

This new outlook doesn't reject technology outright. Instead, it promotes a more holistic approach—one where technical skills are complemented by artistic expression and practical know-how. The next generation may not only write code, but also compose music, craft stories or master a trade. In this rapidly changing world, such diversity might just be the key to true career resilience.