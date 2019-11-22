Coldplay's new album "Everyday Life" has been released on the internet, but the band won't be touring the new album unless they can do it in an environment-friendly way.

Lead vocalist Chris Martin, in an interview with BBC, said that the band is taking time over the next year or two to figure out a way to make their tours not only sustainable but also actively beneficial for the environment.

"We're not touring this album. We're taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable (but) how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job," the 42-year-old said.

"Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral," Martin added.

"Everyday Life" is the band's eighth studio album. The 52-minute record is made up of two halves, Sunrise and Sunset.

Instead of being on the road playing gigs at different places, Coldplay has decided to play two gigs in the middle-eastern country of Jordan and broadcast it free to a global audience on YouTube. The concerts will take place in Amman on Friday at sunrise and sunset respectively, mirroring the two "sides" of their new album. The sunrise part of the album was already aired live and is now available on YouTube while the sunset part will be aired later in the day.

The last time the British rock band spent time on the road was in 2016 and 2017, when it performed 122 shows across five continents as a part of their "A Head Full of Dreams" tour.

Chris Martin revealed that the band, comprising of lead vocalist/pianist Chris Martin, lead guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion, wants their concert to be solar-powered and sans single-plastic use.

"The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered. We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's no so much taking as giving?," the singer continued.

Coldplay will also perform a one-off show at London's Natural History Museum on Monday to promote the album. All performance proceeds will go to environmental charity ClientEarth.