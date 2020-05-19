Colin Farrell shared his excitement at having to play The Penguin in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and says he cannot wait to get back to filming.

The Irish actor is still in awe just to be able to play the iconic DC character and be a part of the movie. Even though he plays a villain opposite Robert Pattinson's titular character, he still finds it exciting.

"To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," Farrell said in an interview with GMA Network.

The 43-year old then proved that he is a fan of the caped crusader's stories when he talked about the many iterations of "Batman" movies and TV shows he has watched growing up. He said he watched the Batman TV show as a kid. He then saw and loved Tim Burton's adaptation of the masked hero.

"Tim Burton's Batman was kind of my, no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens I saw Burton's version and loved it," he said. The actor added that he is also a "huge fan" of Chris Nolan's "Batman" movies.

"I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool," Farrell explained.

Filming for "The Batman" in London had to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Total Recall" star said he cannot wait to get back on the set since he had fun filming his scenes. He said he cannot wait to get back and further explore his character.

"I had only started it and I can't wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," he said.

Farrell teased that The Penguin has a couple of "tasty scenes" in "The Batman" which he cannot wait to get back to and explore. He also shared his thoughts on the remake and called it "original and fun."