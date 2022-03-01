A25-year-old woman named Kaya Corbridge, who hails from Lancashire, has been able to earn a fortune that some of us only dream of. The woman has been able to make more than £2 million through her OnlyFans accounts.

She joined the platform in 2017 and has more than 100,000 subscribers. Corbridge even quit her international relations course at Leeds Beckett University to dedicate her time to the platform.

Kaya Corbridge says that she sometimes gets weird requests from her followers. Once, she was even asked to pretend to be a giant.

"I've had people asking me to shave my hair off, I've had invites to people's weddings which is a bit strange. These people have never met me," she said.

"There are food fetishes, where people want me to pour beans on myself, there's a giant fetish where people want me to pretend that I'm a giant and I'm squashing them," added Kaya

She further explained: "So in that, I use the camera angle on the floor to make me look bigger and like use a little Lego man that they pretend is them.

Kaya has two dogs and wants to buy her own farm someday. She also has no regrets for choosing the kind of career since she was going to college "because everyone else was."

According to Leeds Live report, she earned around £635,147 during the period between March 2021, and March 2020. She only had 18,000 subscribers then. Now her followers have increased multi-fold after she started using short video making platform TikTok.

The 25-year-old student even used to give free subscriptions to her account to those who had been at the frontline of the fight against Covid-19. She says that it was her way of "giving back," to society.

She managed to make £83,000 in the month of January alone, she earns around £37,000 even in a bad month. She said that it was not her first choice but had to do it because she was unable to pay her university fee and feed herself.

"I had the highest loan but I still didn't have enough money to pay for my rent. It depends on your situation. For other people, I'd say think carefully if you're wanting to earn extra money at university," added Kaya.