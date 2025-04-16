Mohsen Mahdawi, a philosophy student at Columbia University and a West Bank native, was arrested by US immigration officials while attending his citizenship appointment—an incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Mahdawi, who has held a green card since 2015, was taken into custody in Vermont and is currently being held at an immigration centre. His legal team argues the arrest is politically motivated and part of a broader crackdown on pro-Palestine student activists under the administration's controversial 'Catch and Revoke' programme.

Legal Team Condemns 'Secretive' Detention

According to court filings, Mahdawi was detained upon arrival at his citizenship interview in Vermont. A video captured by journalist Christopher Helali shows Mahdawi being led away in handcuffs by men wearing 'POLICE HSI' jackets—signifying Homeland Security Investigations—before being placed into an unmarked vehicle. Before entering the car, Mahdawi flashes a peace sign toward the camera.

His legal team secured an emergency temporary restraining order from a federal judge in Vermont, preventing his removal from the state or the US without judicial oversight. They argue this order is vital to prevent Mahdawi from being transferred to one of several undisclosed detention sites where other activists have reportedly been held incommunicado.

'This is their M.O.,' said Mahdawi's lawyer. 'They hide the individual to the point where even legal counsel can't determine the jurisdiction for filing. We're flying blind while the government has all the cards.'

Political Leaders Demand Release

In a joint statement, Vermont Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, along with Representative Becca Balint, condemned the arrest as 'immoral, inhumane, and illegal'. They emphasised that Mahdawi, a legal resident, is entitled to due process and called for his immediate release.

According to The New York Times, Mahdawi's detention is seen by many as retribution for his role in pro-Palestine activism at Columbia, despite his recent decision to step back from public protest.

From Refugee Camp To Ivy League

Mahdawi was born and raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank before emigrating to the US in 2014. He has since built a life as a student and activist, co-founding Dar: The Palestinian Student Society at Columbia and helping launch Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a campaign urging the university to sever financial ties with Israel.

In a 2023 interview with 60 Minutes, Mahdawi recounted witnessing the death of his childhood best friend at the hands of an Israeli soldier—an experience that shaped his activism. 'My motivation comes out of love now, not out of anger, not out of hate,' he said.

Despite stepping back from activism in 2024 due to immigration concerns and a turn toward Buddhist practice, Mahdawi has continued to be a target for pro-Israel organisations.

Pro-Israel Groups Push Deportation Agenda

Right-wing groups such as Betar USA and Canary Mission have campaigned publicly for Mahdawi's removal. In January, Betar USA posted on social media: 'Visa holder Mohsen Mahdawi is on our deport list. @ICE will get him out soon.' In March, they reiterated, 'Mahdawi is next.'

Canary Mission has accused Mahdawi of ties to terrorism, pointing to his past education at Birzeit University near Ramallah. The organisation claimed the university's student body 'regularly celebrates terrorists'—an assertion Mahdawi and his supporters vehemently deny.

These same groups also targeted Mahmoud Khalil, Mahdawi's fellow organiser, who was detained in March.

Khalil's Arrest Highlights Broader Pattern

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Columbia student and Palestinian Mohsen Madawi was just arrested during a visit to the immigration office here in Colchester, VT. More to follow. Footage by: Christopher Helali pic.twitter.com/I9JvPS2DLn — Christopher Helali (@ChrisHelali) April 14, 2025

On 9 March, ICE agents detained Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who served as the lead negotiator for the Gaza solidarity encampment on campus. Though Khalil holds a green card, he now faces deportation under accusations of supporting Hamas—allegations his legal team categorically rejects.

Like Mahdawi, Khalil's arrest is widely seen as politically charged. He remains in detention, awaiting a decision on his immigration status.

AI Surveillance Programme Raises Civil Liberties Concerns

Both arrests come amid the implementation of 'Catch and Revoke', a US State Department initiative launched in March 2025. The programme employs artificial intelligence to scan news reports, social media content, and student activity in order to flag international students who support pro-Palestine movements.

The system cross-references protest involvement with allegations of antisemitism submitted by Jewish student groups, ultimately determining whether visa revocation is warranted.

'Those who support designated terrorist organisations, including Hamas, threaten our national security,' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on X. 'The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of US law—including international students—face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.'

However, critics argue that the system promotes surveillance over civil liberties and conflates lawful protest with terrorism.

The Chilling Effect Of Political Surveillance

Mahdawi and Khalil's cases reflect a growing trend in the US: conflating political activism with national security threats, particularly when it concerns Palestinian rights. The arrests have drawn criticism from academics, civil rights groups, and student organisations who say the government is targeting peaceful dissent.

Columbia University has yet to release a formal statement on either student's detention.

The detentions come amid growing campus unrest and national debate over free speech and antisemitism, particularly as student groups push for institutional divestment from Israel. Critics argue that instead of engaging with the political concerns being raised, the government is opting for intimidation and deportation.

A Legal Battle With Far-Reaching Implications

Mahdawi's legal team is now preparing to challenge the legality of his arrest, citing due process violations and lack of probable cause. They also plan to argue that the 'Catch and Revoke' initiative infringes on constitutionally protected rights, including freedom of speech and association.

As the legal battle unfolds, Mahdawi's case could become a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict between civil liberties and immigration enforcement in the United States.

With pro-Palestinian activism on the rise and AI-driven surveillance expanding, the outcome may set precedent for how far the government can go in punishing dissent—particularly when it comes from immigrants.