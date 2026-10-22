Elon Musk is facing calls for a congressional investigation after US Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick questioned whether the billionaire may have broken the law over reported restrictions on satellite communications technology used by Ukraine's military. Fitzpatrick made the call on Tuesday, 20 October, following a report by The Wall Street Journal alleging that Musk ordered a slowdown of a military-related satellite service, potentially disrupting Ukrainian drone operations against Russia.

The allegations remain unresolved, and the precise circumstances surrounding the reported decision have yet to be established publicly. Questions have emerged over Musk's alleged involvement and the extent to which a private individual should have authority over technology used for military purposes.

Elon Musk's Satellite Technology Faces Scrutiny Over Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk ordered a slowdown of a satellite service used by Ukraine's military, potentially affecting drone operations and air defences. The report described the decision as causing 'panic in Kyiv and confusion inside the Trump administration'.

CNN's reporting on the allegations highlighted conflicting accounts of whether Musk acted unilaterally or discussed the decision with President Donald Trump and other administration officials beforehand.

The precise nature of the restrictions and the extent of the disruption remain unclear. Although reports have referred to both Starshield and Starlink, Starshield is SpaceX's government-focused satellite technology designed for government and national security applications, while Starlink is its broader satellite internet service.

The technical arrangements behind the reported restrictions, including how they were implemented and which services or capabilities were affected, have not been fully established in the available reporting.

The allegations raise questions about the decision-making process surrounding satellite communications technology used during an active military conflict. However, the available reporting does not conclusively establish the full chain of authority behind the reported restrictions or whether any law was broken.

Speaking to CNN, Fitzpatrick called for an investigation and the questioning of witnesses under oath.

'We got to investigate it,' he said. 'We got to call the witnesses. Got to bring them in, put them under oath, and get to the bottom of it.'

Fitzpatrick considered it 'a very, very serious matter' and said there should be consequences if the allegations were substantiated.

Why Brian Fitzpatrick Wants Elon Musk to Testify

Fitzpatrick's central concern is whether Musk exercised decision-making authority over a military-related national security tool without the necessary authorisation.

The Republican representative argued that Musk had decision-making authority over Starlink, the civilian commercial product, but not Starshield. If Musk had ordered the reported restrictions without the necessary authority, Fitzpatrick suggested, the decision could have violated the law.

'If it is in fact Mr Musk that ordered this, that is likely a violation of the law because he has authority and decision-making authority over Starlink, the civilian commercial product, but not Starshield, which is a military-grade national security tool,' Fitzpatrick said.

He added that no individual civilian should have decision-making authority over how the military-focused technology is deployed.

The allegation is serious, but it remains an allegation. Fitzpatrick's remarks represent his assessment of the situation, not a legal determination.

Fitzpatrick to Speak With Zelenskyy Over Starshield Restrictions

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fitzpatrick said he would speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team about Starshield, sanctions and other matters concerning Ukraine's defence, warning that anyone who attempted to restrict the system's use by Ukraine would face investigation and potential accountability. He also threatened congressional oversight hearings and immediate, punitive budget cuts to any responsible agency or agency head.

Fitzpatrick reiterated his support for Ukraine, describing the country as an indispensable US ally and Russia as an enemy of the United States. He called for the provision of defensive equipment to Ukraine, a complete halt to Russian oil imports and tougher sanctions against Moscow, saying the measures would be brought to the House floor for votes.

Invoking former US President Ronald Reagan, Fitzpatrick declared that the United States should continue supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. He concluded by expressing confidence that Ukraine could defeat Russia, while vowing to pursue the proposed measures through Congress.

I will be speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team this week to discuss Starshield, sanctions, and other matters pertaining to the defense of our strong ally, Ukraine. I will be assuring President Zelenskyy that anyone who attempts to limit the use of… — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) October 19, 2026

Pete Hegseth Addresses the Satellite Service Allegations

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also addressed the controversy in remarks aired by CNN. He said the Pentagon had not issued any directives to restrict the service and referred to the terms of service governing Starlink.

'We haven't pulled anything back. There are terms of service that ultimately need to be complied to, and that's where Starlink has the option to make those decisions,' Hegseth said.

He added that, from the Pentagon's perspective, nothing had changed and that his department had not issued any directives concerning the service.