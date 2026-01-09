A senior Honduran lawmaker was seriously injured on 8 January 2026 after a homemade explosive device was thrown into the National Congress of Honduras building in Tegucigalpa, an incident that has prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum and raised concerns about security at the country's legislature.

Gladis Aurora López Calderón, a prominent member of the conservative National Party and deputy for the La Paz Department, was struck by the blast as lawmakers gathered for a session. Honduran authorities said she sustained injuries to her back and head and was taken to hospital for treatment. Medical officials have indicated that her injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The attack occurred amid heightened political tension following Honduras' contested general election in November 2025, in which National Party candidate Nasry Asfura was declared the narrow winner. Officials and party representatives have described the incident as politically motivated, although no group has claimed responsibility.

Who Is Gladis Aurora López?

López, born in 1960, is a long-serving Honduran politician and a senior figure within the National Party. She has represented the La Paz Department in the National Congress since 2010 and has served as sixth vice-president of the legislature.

She previously held the position of president of the National Party's Central Executive Committee between 2014 and 2017 and is known for her active role in parliamentary leadership and conservative policy advocacy. López has also spoken publicly about personal tragedy, including the murder of her daughter in 2008, which she has said influenced her political outlook.

The Attack in Congress

According to police statements and security footage reviewed by international media, the explosive device was thrown from a public street towards the congressional complex. The device detonated inside the building near López, causing her to fall to the ground as colleagues moved to assist her.

Police described the device as homemade and said an investigation is under way to identify those responsible. No arrests have been confirmed. Tomás Zambrano, head of the National Party's delegation in Congress, accused supporters of the left-wing Liberty and Refoundation Party, known as Libre, of involvement in the attack. Libre has denied responsibility, and no evidence has been presented publicly linking the party to the incident, according to AP News.

Political Context and Reaction

The explosion comes as opposition parties continue to dispute the outcome of the 30 November 2025 election and seek recounts in several regions. Honduras' Electoral Justice Tribunal is reviewing legal challenges to the results ahead of Asfura's scheduled inauguration on 27 January, according to Reuters.

Honduran authorities condemned the attack and said security measures around the Congress would be reviewed. International diplomatic missions have also issued statements calling for restraint and urging that political disagreements be resolved through lawful and peaceful means.

Broader Implications for Honduras

The incident has intensified concerns about political violence in Honduras during a sensitive transition period. While López is expected to recover, the attack has heightened calls from government officials and international partners for greater protection of public institutions and elected representatives.

As investigations continue, the explosion inside the National Congress has underscored the fragility of Honduras' political climate and the challenges facing the country as it moves towards a new administration.