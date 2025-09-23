In a fiery clash on 22 September, Labour's Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson demanded Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch expel former Prime Minister Liz Truss from the Tory ranks over her defence of far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

This explosive letter reignites debates on party standards amid Truss' lingering economic scars from her 49-day 2022 premiership, now compounded by perceived bigotry in Britain's polarised politics.

As Badenoch navigates Tory infighting post-election rout, Phillipson's ultimatum spotlights the Conservatives' struggle to distance from extremism in 2025's volatile landscape.

Phillipson's Letter Sparks Outrage

Bridget Phillipson wrote on X to Kemi Badenoch on 22 September: 'Your revolting support for Tommy Robinson just underlines that. Time for Kemi Badenoch to find the guts to kick Liz Truss out of the Tory party.'

She accused Truss of 'plumbed new depths' by claiming Robinson—jailed in 2018 for contempt over false Syrian refugee claims—had been 'unfairly demonised' for flagging grooming gangs.

Phillipson tied it to Truss' 49-day stint: 'crashing our economy, putting people's pension provision at risk, sending homeowners' mortgages soaring, and left a vast black hole in the public finances.' The letter, shared on X, warns Tories risk 'pandering to bigots and racists' under Badenoch. As Labour deputy hopeful, Phillipson contrasts her stance with Conservative tolerance.

Kemi Badenoch should throw Liz Truss out of the Tory party. See my letter below 👇 pic.twitter.com/xgGwg3bOhW — Bridget Phillipson (@bphillipsonMP) September 22, 2025

Broadcaster Narinder Kaur amplified it on X: 'Bridget Phillipson just wrote a savage letter to Kemi Badenoch and took down Liz Truss' support of Tommy Robinson faster than the lettuce did. I'd have added how taxpayers' money to support her for the rest of her life needs to be stripped.'

'Double Standard' in Coverage of Grooming Gangs

In her 22 September Newsweek chat, Liz Truss stated: 'I think it is correct that Tommy Robinson drew attention to a problem and a heinous issue that has been brushed under the carpet by many people.' On demonisation, she added: 'Yes, I do,' citing a 'double standard' in media coverage of exploitation scandals.

This aligns with Truss' post-office pivot to US-style populism, blaming a 'deep state' for her downfall and linking to figures like Andrew Tate. The London Economic branded it a 'new low,' noting Robinson's EDL founding and 2024 jailing for assaulting journalists.

X user @Basil_TGMD posted the full letter image, decrying Phillipson's demand as 'Awful' while praising Truss: 'LIZ TRUSS DEFENDS TOMMY ROBINSON... Liz is right, Well said.'

Badenoch's Silence Raises Questions

Kemi Badenoch has not publicly responded as of press time, but shadow chancellor Mel Stride told BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that Robinson's actions are 'a very long way from the way which I think politics should be conducted.' Ex-May aide Gavin Barwell tweeted: 'Rishi Sunak should have thrown Truss out... Kemi Badenoch should definitely do so now.'

Online, debate raged. On Reddit's r/ukpolitics, one commenter, thewag87, blasted Truss for 'hypocrisies that never end', while another, berejser, questioned her mental state after being ousted. On X, @Matthew82069336 hit back: 'Don't disagree with Bridget Phillipson... What about Labour expelling Keir Starmer... for actively supporting genocide in Gaza?'

The row, echoing Truss' £30 billion ($46,026) mini-budget chaos, tests Badenoch's control amid 2025 Tory soul-searching on far-right flirtations.