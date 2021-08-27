Pasquale Minasi is a man of many talents and boasts a diverse portfolio. But if there were one word you could pick to define his formidable character and enigmatic personality, you'd probably opt for investor. Pasquale Minasi is an individual who invests in people and ideas, but above all, he is a firm advocate of investing time and hard work into projects he believes in with a passion. One such project is hair transplantation. As the founder of Blue Magic Croup and author of All You Need To Know About Hair Transplant will testify, the hair transplant industry was ripe for a revolution, and the Italian entrepreneur was on a mission to lead the charge.

"Hair loss is a very sensitive issue," explained Pasquale Minasi. "It could be age-related, genetic, or related to lifestyle, but when it happens, you need to fix it with a treatment that is fast, effective, and one you can rely on. That's why I was determined to found Blue Magic Group. I saw a gap in the market that just wasn't being filled."

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, the Blue Magic Group clinic has an enviable reputation for delivering affordable, safe, and no-nonsense hair transplantation services. Always putting his money where his mouth is, Pasquale Minasi decided to have a hair transplant himself, which he has since described as a resounding success.

"When I invest in something, and to date, I have invested in over 150 businesses, I have to believe in it wholeheartedly and fully commit myself to the project. Otherwise, what's the point?" explained Minasi. "The Blue Magic Group is something I am personally excited about because it has the potential to be a world leader in its industry. But also, it is providing an invaluable service to millions worldwide."

Ambition and motivation are seemingly built into Pasquale's DNA. After leaving Italy seven years ago, he arrived in London without speaking a word of English. Pasquale didn't see this as a barrier to his success but something he regarded as a unique challenge and opportunity to prove his worth. After a short space of time, Pasquale not only spoke fluent English, he had built up a network of professional contacts and friends through his legendary enigmatic charm and business acumen. When asked, he believes starting from scratch is the greatest gift an entrepreneur can have.

He explained, "When you've got nothing to lose, you've also got everything to gain. Success starts in the mind. If you believe in it and believe in yourself, there is no mountain you cannot climb or peak you cannot reach."