As the online space continues to grow and more people get their break, the sentiment that possibilities are unlimited in the digital world rings truer than ever. However, building an online career is not as easy as it sounds. According to Mervik Haums and Cory Muroff, you need to invest time and effort to outperform the intense competition in the digital world. "The online space is filled to the brim with growth opportunities; you just need to know how to take advantage of it," say Muroff and Haums.

Cory Muroff explains that getting all the help you can will make things easier for you. Muroff is known for his speaking events and thought leadership in e-commerce and warehousing. Mervik Haums, on the other hand, is an author and entrepreneur and the Founder of Startup Fortune. Together, Muroff and Haums have detailed five valuable tips to help you build a successful online career:

Leverage digital platforms

An online career encompasses all aspects of the digital world; you stand a better chance of succeeding when you take advantage of the various available platforms. Mervik Haums and Cory Muroff recommend taking time out to map the platforms that will move your career forward and leverage their features.

Don't neglect the power of networking

As people build their businesses, they need connections to expand their pool of opportunities. "Your skills and ideas will only get you so far," says Cory Muroff. This is why he urges aspiring digital entrepreneurs to network with people within and beyond their industry. Mervik Haums adds, "Networking is a great way to get exposure to new clients, potential customers, and collaborations."

Work on your personal brand

Your personal brand is the image and perception that the public has of you and your business. You need to build this reputation and make it shine in order to succeed. According to Mervik Haums, your personal brand can make or break your online business. He says, "Start by building a following, expanding your reach, and showcase your brand story." Cory Muroff adds, "The importance of interacting with your audience and building relationships with them cannot be underestimated."

Set clear goals

The online space can be confusing, especially if you're trying to navigate it without a clear goal. Your destination can help you map out a clear path, as Cory Muroff puts it. Mervik Haums adds that the online space is filled with distractions, but with a clear goal, you can avoid them.

Prepare to take risks

No business can succeed without taking risks. And as per Muroff and Haums, the online space is no different. "You need to make bold moves to stand out in a saturated market," says Muroff. "However, it is vital that you take calculated risks to minimize any potential setbacks," adds Haums.

Looking at Cory Muroff and Mervik Haums' success in their respective avenues, their advice on navigating the online world is well worth considering.