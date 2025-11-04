The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium will transform from a football fortress into a hockey arena next February when it hosts the National Hockey League's 2027 Stadium Series, the league announced Monday.

The game, set for 20 February 2027, will see the hometown Dallas Stars face off against an opponent yet to be revealed.

Home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys since 2009, the 80,000-seat stadium adds another major event to its growing list of world-class spectacles, from Super Bowls to NBA All-Star Games—and now, the NHL's premier showcase.

AT&T Stadium: Beyond Football

Cowboys Owner, President, and General Manager Jerry Jones shared his enthusiasm about the announcement, saying the hosting exemplifies the vision they have for their stadium.

'Hosting the NHL Stadium Series with the Dallas Stars is another great example of the vision we've always had for what AT&T Stadium could be beyond football,' Jones said.

'The game will be another proud moment for us and being able to provide a world class fan and team experience in partnership with two outstanding organizations, the NHL and the Stars, will be very special,' he added.

Meanwhile, Stars Owner and Governor Tom Gaglardi recounted their team's first indoor hockey game hosting five years ago at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

'The 2020 NHL Winter Classic was a celebration of the growth and success of hockey in the Lone Star State, which was the third-highest attended Outdoor Game in League history,' Gaglardi commented about the game that drew 85,630 fans in attendance.

'We have no doubt that our upcoming Stadium Series game will be met with the same enthusiasm and passion from our fanbase,' he added.

Gaglardi also thanked Jerry Jones for their support and touted Cowboys Stadium as the 'perfect place' to host the indoor game.

The History of the Stadium Series

NHL introduced the Stadium Series in 2014 to bring outdoor hockey to more football stadiums that cannot host regular season games under the Winter Classic's schedule.

On the other hand, the Winter Classic is also a regular season game played on or around New Year's Day, typically in a baseball or football stadium.

The inaugural game in the series was played on 1st January 2014 at the Michigan Stadium. It was between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings, which ended in a 3-2 defeat for the home team.

The venue for next year's game will be the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, where the Tampa Bay Lightning hosts the Boston Bruins.

The Stadium Series has also been held at college football stadiums including the Ohio Stadium, where the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Red Wings last March in front of 94,751 fans.

Major Events at Cowboys Stadium

Since opening 16 years ago, the Cowboys Stadium hosted and will host many live events, not just local but international ones as well.

10 years ago, the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship was played at the venue, drawing a crowd of over 85,000 fans. The NBA All-Star Game was also played there in 2010 which set the record for the highest-attended basketball game in history in front of 108,713 people.

Next year, the stadium nicknamed 'Jerry World' will host multiple matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the credentials that it has, Cowboys AT&T Stadium will likely see the NHL return for more games in the future.