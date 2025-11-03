Jake Paul and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis were set for an exhibition fight on 14 November 2025 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Yet, just days before the event, new domestic violence allegations have placed the bout in serious jeopardy. Davis, a WBA lightweight champion, is now facing a civil lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, filed in Miami-Dade County.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the company promoting Jake Paul, has begun reviewing the case. Officials are now considering whether to cancel the fight or bring in a replacement.

The investigation has left the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight hanging in the balance.

Tank Davis Faces Domestic Violence Allegations

According to ESPN, court records confirmed that Gervonta Davis was sued by his former partner, Courtney Rossel. Filed in Miami-Dade County, the lawsuit accuses Davis of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and infliction of emotional distress.

Rossel's lawyer, Jeffery Chukwuma, said a police report had already been filed with the Miami Gardens Police Department. The lawsuit followed months after another domestic case against Davis was dropped by a different woman.

Court documents reveal that Rossel, who worked as a VIP cocktail server at a Miami club, claimed Davis attacked her during an altercation. She stated that he stormed into her workplace, dragged her through several areas, and physically assaulted her outside the building.

Davis Accused of Multiple Domestic Crimes

Rossel's lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of ongoing abuse. She alleged that during their five-month relationship, Davis attacked her multiple times. At least four incidents involved physical assault and choking.

She claimed Tank Davis once threatened to kill her after she ignored his calls. Another alleged threat came in September when he reportedly choked her at a Miami restaurant. In a text message sent after the latest incident, Davis allegedly wrote: 'I'm on my way! To ya house,' which Rossel viewed as a threat to her safety.

Rossel's lawyers stated she now suffers from post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and ongoing fear. They are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages. Her legal team has also requested a jury trial.

Davis, who previously served 90 days of house arrest for a hit-and-run in Baltimore, has not issued a public statement. His representatives have also declined requests for comment.

Is Jake Paul vs Tank Davis Still On?

MVP, Jake Paul's promotional company, confirmed on 1 November that it had launched an internal review.

'Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on 30 October,' said MVP as per Fox Sports.

The agency added: 'We are gathering information and reviewing details to ensure any decision we make is properly assessed.'

The promotional firm further stated that they 'condemn any form of violence and will handle this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.'

MVP has yet to decide whether the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis fight will proceed. Sources told Fox Sports that the company is considering a date change or a new opponent.

Ngannou or Diaz Could Replace Davis

Among those reportedly under consideration to replace Tank Davis are Francis Ngannou and Nate Diaz. Both are former UFC fighters with major fan followings and professional boxing experience.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, signed with the Professional Fighters League in 2023. He has fought top boxers, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Analysts believe his size and power could create a huge spectacle against Jake Paul.

Diaz, another possibility, is a veteran UFC fighter who boxed Paul in 2023. Although Paul won that match by decision, Diaz has shown interest in a rematch. He recently posted on social media hinting at a return, writing: 'See u fkers soon.'

Other names mentioned include Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, and Anthony Joshua, though promoters say these would require complex negotiations.

For now, the future of the Jake Paul vs Tank Davis bout remains uncertain. MVP's investigation continues, and fans await a final decision on whether Davis will step into the ring or be replaced entirely.