It has been reported that there is much resentment building up against Cristiano Ronaldo inside the Juventus dressing room. The latest incident that reportedly angered Juventus players took place last Monday, after Ronaldo attended an event by Italian luxury car brand Ferrari.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo skipped training on Monday with permission from the club. He then used his time to attend a glitzy event in Fiorano which was organised by Ferrari. There was no doubt that the appearance was sanctioned by Juventus since club CEO John Elkann and president Andrea Agnelli were also in attendance.

The Bianconeri bigwigs were joined by both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the drivers for the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One Racing Team. According to the report, while management was happy to let Ronaldo join the event, the squad feels differently especially after they lost to rivals AC Milan 3-0 just days before.

The club not only failed to continue their 9-year Serie A winning streak, they have also fallen out of the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. To see Ronaldo looking completely unbothered by the situation has ruffled a few feathers.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner purchased a limited edition Ferrari for around 1.6 million euros at the event, angering even some fans who claimed that he has not been earning his keep. On the contrary, despite the club's overall lack of success, Ronaldo has performed well this season, scoring 35 goals in all competitions so far.

Many are looking for someone to blame for the mess that the club finds itself in, and Ronaldo is the easy target. However, the club has maintained that they expect him to stay for the 2021/22 season.

Ronaldo himself has been looking unhappy as of late, sometimes showing his frustrations right on the pitch. This has caused rumors to swirl about a possible exit, with Real Madrid, Manchester United, PSG and the MLS being lined up as his possible next destination.