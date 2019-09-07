On Thursday, September 5, FIFA announced the 55-player shortlist for the 2019 FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is officially the only player to have been nominated into the shortlist in all 15 editions of the prestigious award.

The FIFPro Men's World XI is an award given to the players by their peers. Thousands of professional players from around the world vote for the players whom they feel can comprise the best possible starting eleven. In other words, the eleven players who will eventually be selected are considered to be the year's ultimate dream team.

Of course, anywhere you see Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi won't be far behind. In fact, these two legends are currently tied at 12 appearances in the FIFPro World XI team. This year, it remains to be seen if either of them could edge each other out.

Judging from the past season, it is highly likely that both players will bring up their tally to 13 FIFPro World XI appearances. Ronaldo had a brilliant season with Italian Serie A champions Juventus, after moving from Real Madrid in 2018. Not only did he help his team clinch the Serie A title, he was also voted as the best player in the league for the 2018/19 season. Apart from his domestic success on the club level, Ronaldo captained the Portuguese team that took home the UEFA Nations League trophy.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was also at the center of Barcelona's run to the 2018/19 Spanish La Liga title. The Argentine was also recently awarded as the "Champions League Forward of the Season."

The rivalry between these two players is far from over. Even though Ronaldo is now in Italy, they can still face-off in European competitions. Despite this, Ronaldo insisted that there is no animosity between them.

In the recent UEFA Champions League draw, Ronaldo joked about his relationship with Messi. "I don't know if it has ever happened in football, the same two guys on the same stage all the time. So it is not easy, as you know. Of course, we have a good relationship. We have not had dinner together... yet. But I hope in the future," he said.