Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the world record for most international goals previously held by Iran's Ali Daei. Ronaldo scored two penalties in Portugal's final group stage match against France on Wednesday, taking his tally up to 109 international goals. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both teams advancing to the last-16.

With Portugal still in the competition, Ronaldo now has the opportunity to be the outright record holder if he manages to find the back of the net in their upcoming games. Iranian player Daei amassed 109 goals during his international career which lasted from 1993 to 2006.

36-year-old Ronaldo still has the rest of the European Championship, and perhaps a few more opportunities to extend the record, which now appears to be inevitable barring any adverse circumstances.

This new record is the latest among Ronaldo's numerous individual achievements, including being the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, the most prestigious competition at the club level. There, he has scored 134 times in 176 appearances so far.

Ronaldo is also the top scorer in the history of the European Championship after netting 13 times so far. Obviously, he may still extend that record in the coming weeks as well, especially if Portugal goes deep into the tournament. On top of his goals in the main competition, Ronaldo has also scored 31 times in European Championship qualifiers. He scored the same number of goals in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and another 7 during the World Cup itself.

Ronaldo will now be focused on defending Portugal's European Championship title, which they won for the first time in 2016. Portugal will be facing Belgium in the round of 16, where Ronaldo will come face to face with Romelu Lukaku, a player who is being pegged as a possible contender to break the international goalscoring record after Ronaldo. He still has a long way to go though, netting 63 times in 96 appearances. However, the 28-year-old still has a few years to catch up.

For now, it's the Ronaldo show. The Portuguese star has a good chance of winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020, scoring a tournament record of five goals so far.