Belgium are one of the favourites to win the European Championship, and they proved as much by eliminating the defending champions, Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo was silenced on Sunday evening, but Belgium also suffered some devastating casualties.

Portugal only made it as far as the round-of-16, and their loss against Belgium marked the end of their title defence. Ronaldo will be disappointed about the exit, but he has at least equalled the record for most international goals scored, matching the 109 goal tally of Iran's Ali Daei.

Belgium advances to the quarter-finals where they will be facing Italy. Unfortunately, both Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard picked up injuries against Portugal.

Defender Thomas Vermaelen actually said that they were "lucky to win" against the holders, showing that he may not be confident that they can take it all the way to the final. The match was won via a single goal by Thorgan Hazard.

The squad is also the oldest that has been fielded in Euro 2020, with an average age of 30, according to the BBC. Simply put, the talented squad may be facing its last chance to win a major trophy together before a much younger squad is introduced.

The club is certainly full of quality players, but the recent injuries will not be appreciated. Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has suffered a strain on his thigh, and teammate Thibaut Courtois has said that things do not look good for the player who has spent the better part of the past two years recovering from various injuries.

There is no diagnosis yet on De Bruyne's issue, which he picked up after a hard tackle. It is clear that Hazard has a muscle injury, but it is still unclear if he is expected to be able to continue for the rest of the tournament.