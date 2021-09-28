Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be a massive influence to his teammates both on an off the pitch. However, it has recently been revealed that not everyone in Manchester United is happy about the new arrival's ability to impose his preferences to the club's chefs.

Ronaldo made a sensational comeback to Old Trafford in a last minute move from Juventus this summer. He has made a massive impact on the pitch, helping the Red Devils stay just one point behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table so far.

According to a report by British tabloid The Sun, the menu being served at Manchester United 's facilities have now been adjusted to comply with Ronaldo's diet. As a result, the rest of the squad are left with no choice but to follow the same diet.

While this seems like a good idea based on the 36-year-old's impressive physique and athleticism, some of the dishes have not been welcomed so warmly by some players. A source from within the club reportedly said, "He likes it and it works with his diet, but the others don't like it. Cristiano is very focused and the cooks are trying to help."

As expected, a little Portuguese flair has been injected into the menu. One of the dishes that has reportedly been added to the Manchester United repertoire is bacalhau, a famous dish made from dried and salted cod with eggs.

Regardless of the animosity towards some of the menu changes, United keeper Lee Grant has revealed that Ronaldo has influenced the eating habits of the rest of the team in a positive way.

While dining together after their victory against Newcastle earlier this month, Grant revealed that none of the players went for dessert. "This was Friday night at the group's hotel, so as you know, you finish your dinner and usually on a Friday night you have some dessert things out," he said.

"You have some apple pie or some brownies and ice cream or whatever. Yet, I tell you now, not one player touched the apple crumble and custard, not one player went for the brownies, and one of the guys asked me what Cristiano had on his place, and it was the cleanest, healthiest dish you can imagine."