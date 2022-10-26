Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been having the most disastrous season of his professional career. He has fallen out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag, and his constant tantrums are making more headlines than his football heroics.

After news came out that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez have bought a luxurious new home in Portugal, speculations are rife that he may be looking at taking his career back to his home country as early as January.

After the latest blowout with the manager, Ronaldo has finally returned to first team training with United. However, the relationship with Ten Hag does not seem to be improving despite both of them trying to keep reports of a rift on the down low.

Numerous publications are under the impression that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will do whatever he can to leave Old Trafford by January 2023. Even his own sister has recently slammed the club for their treatment of last year's top scorer.

Rumours of a move away from England became even more rampant after Ronaldo bought a villa currently valued at US$11 million. However. after remodelling and construction is finished, the property is expected to be worth in the region of $21 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have bought the most expensive real estate in Portugal which is worth above $21 million. 😲#Ronaldo𓃵 #cr7 pic.twitter.com/Z7n6FHzY7t — Football Devils (@FootbalDevils) October 26, 2022

Numerous publications are calling it "the most expensive" home in Portugal at the moment. The property is located in the exclusive Quinta da Marinha neighbourhood in the Portuguese Riviera.

According to Marca, the home boasts three floors and covers a total living area of 2,720 square meters. It is located on a hilltop, with sweeping views of the surrounding areas from the poolside.

It is unclear how many rooms are in the property, but it is expected to be able to accommodate Ronaldo's growing brood. He and Georgina are now parents to a total of five children. The Portugal captain maintains a mansion in Madrid as well, and it remains to be seen if he is looking at the new Portugal villa more as an investment or a family home.