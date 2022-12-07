Portugal boss Fernando Santos decided to leave superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal's Round of 16 World Cup clash against Switzerland. Young striker Gonçalo Ramos took over and scored a hat-trick in Portugal's dominant 6-1 victory. As a result, numerous media outlets were quick to mock Ronaldo for having been on the bench while the youngster made history.

SPORTbible pointed out that Ramos now has more World Cup knockout stage goals than Ronaldo in his first ever starting opportunity.

Goncalo Ramos replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and now has more World Cup KO goals than him in his first ever World Cup start! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H1hXFZcyew — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 6, 2022

ESPN was also quick to point out that Santos had decided to bench Ronaldo and "replace" him with Ramos in a move that "paid off" for Portugal.

Not only did Fernando Santos bench Cristiano Ronaldo, but also decided to replace him with 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos who had yet to make his World Cup debut.



A bold managerial decision that paid off for Portugal 👏 pic.twitter.com/kKPMJHQSpL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2022

Spanish publication Marca also said: "Clearly, this decision to leave Ronaldo out of the game was what the team needed."

B/R Football also made a dig at the 37-year-old by pointing out how well Portugal's youngsters have been performing during this tournament.

21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos—Three goals, one assist

23-year-old João Félix—Two goals, two assists

23-year-old Rafael Leão—Two goals



Portugal’s young stars bringing it at the World Cup 🌟 pic.twitter.com/vT1uXXULiy — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 6, 2022

21-year-old Ramos made history by being the youngest player since Brazil legend Pele to score a hat-trick at the World Cup.

Despite all the shade from the media, Portugal fans made it clear that they have not turned their backs on Ronaldo. When Santos finally called him up as a substitute to replace Joao Felix in the 73rd minute, the stands erupted with fans chanting Ronaldo's name.

Fans were clearly excited to see Ronaldo back on the pitch. Away from the stadium, they also slammed the media outlets for the shade that had been thrown at the Portuguese captain.

Many pointed out that Portugal would not have made it into the World Cup had it not been for Ronaldo's dedication over the years. Others also said that no one would have been interested in the Portugal national team except for the Portuguese themselves if Ronaldo had not lifted their profile.

Cristiano is the reason why we know PORTUGAL 🇵🇹 the man went through a lot and carried his team on his back for 12 years , ppl don't be so forgettable. — ميسي أفضل لاعب (@XZohor) December 6, 2022

It's sad that instead of praising ramos people are still too busy bashing ronaldo, ronaldo always gets the attention even if it's bad, it must be frustrating for both of them atp — ♡︎ pixy ♡︎ 🇵🇹 (@yunaxlogy) December 6, 2022

Fernando Santos now has a big decision to make when Portugal faces Morocco in the quarterfinals. He will need to make a call on which player to start, and he stands to face a lot of criticism if either decision does not translate to the desired results.