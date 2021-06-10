Cristiano Ronaldo was the picture of delight as Portugal defeated Israel in their final Euro 2020 warm-up game in Lisbon. The captain is looking much happier in the past few weeks with the national side, as compared to his past several months in Turin. The 4-0 victory is the cherry on top as they prepare to launch their European Championship title defence against Hungary on Tuesday.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice while Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo also contributed to the convincing victory on Wednesday. The hosts dominated the entire match, with Israel proving to be no match for the defending European champions.

An empty Jose Alvalade Stadium bore witness to a spectacular performance by the home team as Cancelo fed Fernandes for the opening goal in the 42nd minute. Fernandes then did the same for the captain as he assisted Ronaldo to double the lead before the half-time break. Portugal did not settle down after that and continued to attack in the second half.

Cancelo scored a late goal in the 86th minute before Fernandes decided to cap off the evening with a brace. He scored a brilliant solo effort in stoppage time to complete the thrashing of Israel.

Ronaldo, who scored his 104th international goal last night, was visibly ecstatic in the presence of his national team squad. The same could not be said about his recent appearances with Juventus FC. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner was often seen looking impatient and dejected on the field in recent months with the Italian giants.

While his club future remains in the air, Ronaldo will surely be focused on Portugal's title defence as they face Hungary in Budapest for their opening match on June 15 in Group F. It will be a tough competition, with the group of death also containing both Germany and World Cup title holders France.