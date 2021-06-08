Cristiano Ronaldo is keeping his summer plans close to his chest with Juventus remaining alert on the possibility that he could leave. The Turin giants have identified potential replacements from within the Serie A and abroad, but will make a move only once there is clarity on the Portuguese star's position.

The Portugal international has one year remaining on his current deal with the Italian club. According to ESPN, Ronaldo's representatives have not stopped gauging interest from top clubs across Europe despite holding talks with Juventus.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus have been contacted by Ronaldo's agents in a bid to find out if the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might figure in their plans going into next season.

The former United forward is not expected to make a decision on his future until after the conclusion of the European Championships. Portugal will begin their campaign against Hungary on June 15 in Budapest.

Ronaldo is likely to have plenty of suitors if he does decide to leave Juventus. The player has held talks with new manager Massimiliano Allegri and is expected to hold further talks before making a decision on his future.

However, the one stumbling block when it comes to acquiring the five-time Champions League winner could be his wage demands. Moreover, Juventus are also likely to demand upwards of £25 million to part with last season's Serie A top scorer.

Meanwhile, according to Italian publication Tuttosport, Juventus are not sitting idly while speculation mounts on Ronaldo's future. They have identified Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic as the perfect candidate to replace the 36-year-old forward.

Vlahovic had a prolific 2020-21 campaign for Fiorentina scoring 21 goals in the Serie A. The 21-year-old is seen as an ideal long-term solution to join Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata.

The young Serbia international is not the only player on Juventus' list. They are also looking at other players like Lyon's Memphis Depay, who is available on a free transfer, and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, according to Football Italia. The Brazilian forward has found it difficult to get regular game time under Pep Guardiola and could be made available this summer.