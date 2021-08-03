Cristiano Ronaldo may have returned to training with Juventus, but the Portuguese forward's mind is reportedly made up about wanting to leave Turin this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent three seasons in Italy, but is now seeking a new challenge despite the Italian club's management insisting that he will stay.

The Portugal international's first preference is to join Paris Saint-Germain, but Ronaldo's future plans depend on Kylian Mbappe. The French football star has just one year remaining on his deal and has thus far rejected the Ligue 1 club's offer of an extension.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Mbappe and are hoping to take advantage of his contract standoff with PSG to land him on a cut price deal. However, the Parisian club have no intention of letting go of their top player with the hope that they can convince him to commit to a new deal.

According to Spanish publication AS, Ronaldo is hoping Los Blancos are successful in their bid to sign Mbappe. The former Real Madrid star believes PSG will immediately turn to him to replace the 2018 World Cup winner. He feels the French club can give him the best chance of leaving the Allianz Stadium this summer.

Ronaldo's desire to leave Juventus is so strong, such that he is reportedly ready to approach Real if they fail to sign Mbappe this summer. He is ready to rejoin his former club to ensure he ends his stay in Italy. But the Madrid club's president, Florentino Perez, has indicated that they have absolutely no interest in Ronaldo at the moment.

However, the Portugal skipper is hoping that his good relationship with new manager Carlo Ancelotti can sway Perez into considering a move for Real's top goal scorer. But the belief is that Madrid only have eyes for Mbappe, and will not look for an alternative if they fail to sign him.