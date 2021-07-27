Cristiano Ronaldo will not be offered a new deal by Juventus this summer, but the club expect the forward to honour his existing deal until the summer of 2022. The Portuguese star returned to pre-season training on Monday, and is expected to sit down with club officials in the coming days.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future has been a constant topic of speculation in recent weeks with the player remaining silent with regards to his long-term commitment to the Serie A outfit. Ronaldo has been linked with a move away with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United touted as potential destinations.

The 36-year-old was on holiday following his participation at the European Championship, where he won the Golden Boot after netting five goals in four matches as Portugal were knocked out in the last 16.

According to Sky Italia's Paolo Aghemo, Juventus have decided not to offer Ronaldo a new deal owing to his high wage demands. The club remain happy for the player to see out the final year of his contract and leave on a free transfer in 2022, and believe Ronaldo is ready to play one final season with The Old Lady.

However, if Ronaldo does choose to leave, he is not short of suitors. But there are only a few clubs that can match the five-time Champions League winner's wage demands. He currently earns €30 million a season (£25.6m), which in the current climate will be unreachable for most clubs.

PSG and Manchester United are two clubs that can come close to matching it, with reports indicating that the latter has made an offer. The Red Devils are ready to pay Ronaldo £17 million a season if he returns to Old Trafford.

The French club, on the other hand, have not made a concrete offer but have sounded out his representatives about a move if he decides to leave Juventus this summer. The two parties are also said to have discussed any potential salary demands the player might have.