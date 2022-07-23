Cristiano Ronaldo may be a superstar, but that does not mean that he can get whatever he wants. It has been no secret that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is desperate to leave Manchester United, but it seems super agent Jorge Mendes has not been successful in his quest for a new employer for the Portuguese star.

As for Manchester United, they are not interested in selling the player, who still has a year left in his contract. According to Marca, the Red Devils may get their way because no other club has actually made a "serious offer."

New manager Erik ten Hag has also stayed true to his initial stance, stating that he is eager to work with one of the best players in the world. "Cristiano is not for sale. I have planned for next season with him and I am looking forward to working together," the Dutchman said.

Ronaldo was linked with former employers Real Madrid, but those rumours have been around ever since he first left the Santiago Bernabeu. The 37-year-old star is reportedly desperate to play Champions League football, but even the reigning champions are unwilling to fork out for his salary.

Chelsea's new owner was looking for a marquee signing, but it seems his interest in Ronaldo is not as serious as many initially thought. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich recently lost Robert Lewandowski, but it appears as though they are not keen on an even older and expensive replacement.

Real Madrid rivals Atletico Madrid also shut down a move, citing the same reason that they simply can't afford the Portugal captain.

The MLS is of course an option, with David Beckham's Inter Miami expressing interest for a while now. However, Ronaldo wants to stay in Europe as he prepares for what is likely to be his final FIFA World Cup appearance later this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is waiting for his agent to get something sorted, and has cited personal reasons with his family for missing United's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Erik ten Hag, however, has confirmed that he is eager for the player to rejoin the squad. "I focus on the players who are there and they are doing really well. They are in good shape and I have further focus on that and develop that. I cannot wait for [Cristiano] to come in and then we will integrate him."