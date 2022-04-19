Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has announced some grave news just days after celebrating a massive career milestone. The Manchester United forward had just scored the 60th hat-trick of his career over the weekend, but revealed on Monday that he is grieving the passing of one of his twins with partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The news came straight from the Portuguese national team captain, who took to social media to share the devastating news. In a statement, he wrote: "With our deep sadness we have to announce the passing of our son. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel."

He then confirmed that one of the twins, the baby girl, survived the delivery. "Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care and support. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this hard time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you," read the message which was signed by both parents.

It is still unclear exactly what happened, except for the fact that something went wrong during the delivery and only one of the twins survived. The couple confirmed back in October that they were expecting twins, which would have expanded their brood to six children. "Delighted to announce that we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love, we can't wait to meet them," read the announcement shared last year.

Ronaldo and Georgina are already parents to daughter Alana Martina, while Georgina is also raising the footballer's other three children, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, as her own. The name of their newborn daughter is yet to be revealed.