The summer transfer window is far from over, at least as far as Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned. The Portuguese star is reportedly desperate to force his way out of Manchester United, and the latest reports have been linking him with a move to German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

The 37-year-old striker still has a year left in his contract with the Red Devils, but after enduring one of their worst seasons in history in 2021/22, Ronaldo is believed to be keen on plying his trade elsewhere. In particular, he wants to join a club that can give him the opportunity to play Champions League football and perhaps add more silverware to his already bulging trophy cabinet.

The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner caused a stir at the start of the summer transfer window, but links with most of Europe's big clubs have since fizzled out due to various reasons. Apart from Ronaldo's salary, interested clubs also need to consider their sporting project, and the effect such an impactful player may have within their ecosystem.

Now, German publication Bild is claiming that super agent Jorge Mendes has been knocking on the doors at the Dortmund offices. However, as Ronaldo said earlier this week, only 5% of the reports about him are true. He also claimed that he will come out with the truth in an interview very soon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have lost their first two games of the current Premier League season. The senior players, Ronaldo included, have reportedly approached club executives asking for reinforcements.

Just days after that report, the Red Devils submitted an offer to sign Real Madrid central midfielder Casemiro. Los Blancos have reportedly accepted the bid, and it remains to be seen if Ronaldo will stay long enough to reunite with his former teammate with whom he won four UEFA Champions League titles among other trophies. Casemiro will also be welcomed by another former Real Madrid teammate, Raphael Varane, if he completes the move.