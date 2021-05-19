Juventus FC will be facing Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday evening at 21:00 CET. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who has reached the 37th final of his career.

The Portuguese star is no stranger to high pressure matches like this one, having played in finals for his national team, and on the club level for Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Sporting CP.

He has played in 29 of those previous finals, missing the others through injury. Of those he played, Marca notes that his teams won 19 times. On the way to those victories, Ronaldo contributed 20 goals in 16 matches. That's a whopping 71% scoring success rate.

In other words, having Ronaldo in your squad for the finals is a large advantage. Juventus will be happy to have him available on Wednesday, in what will be his fifth final since joining the club in 2018. They have since won the 2018 and 2020 editions of the Supercoppa Italiana, but suffered defeat in last season's Coppa Italia and in the Supercoppa final the year before that. It must be noted that Ronaldo did not score in either of those losses.

Even for his previous clubs, a final appearance wherein he does not score almost always spells disaster. On the other hand, a Ronaldo goal in a final almost always translates to silverware. He has scored and won in four Champions League finals, four Club World Cups, and five Super Cups. It's an amazing string of victories across the continent.

Juventus fans will be hoping to see some goals from Ronaldo against Atalanta on Wednesday, especially since there is a possibility that this will be his last final appearance with the club. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move away from Turin, especially since they are now in danger of losing out on Champions League competition next season.