Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has stirred up more speculations about his possible exit this summer, after his luxury cars were seen being transported out of his home in Turin.

Rumours have been swirling about the Portuguese star's future and this latest development has added fuel to the flame. Marca has picked up a report from Italian publication Per Sempre Calcio, which claims to have a video of the vehicle exodus from Ronaldo's residence.

The video reportedly shows a truck owned by Lisbon-based logistics company Rodo Cargo, loading a total of seven luxury vehicles from the footballer's residence in northern Italy. The cars were then reportedly transported out of Turin to an unknown destination.

It is unclear if Ronaldo's new Ferrari was part of the fleet. It may be remembered that he was in the headlines last week after missing a Juventus training session to attend an event by the Italian car manufacturer. It was a club-sanctioned event, with Juventus executives also in attendance. Ronaldo reportedly purchased one of the sought-after vehicles from the prestigious car maker.

The absence in training was reportedly not taken well in the dressing room, considering the fact that Juventus is in danger of dropping out of the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. Ronaldo has been at the centre of the issue, with the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner failing to lead the team to European glory since his arrival.

Former club Real Madrid has already denied that they are interested in a Ronaldo comeback, with Sporting CP also recently stating the same. English Premier League side Manchester United has always been linked with their former player, but Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly also in the running to sign the superstar.

Juventus has so far been adamant that Ronaldo will stay until the end of his contract, which runs until the end of the 2021/22 season. The player himself has not commented on his plans for the future.