Cristiano Ronaldo's possible departure from Juventus FC has been the subject of speculations in recent weeks. However, the club's sporting director, Fabio Paratici has put these rumours to rest.

"We have Ronaldo, he is the best in the world and we are holding on to him," said Paratici, even as the club lies in danger of losing its Serie A winning streak that has lasted for 9 consecutive seasons. Unfortunately, the 1-0 loss against Benevento on Sunday means that the 10th successive title is slipping further away, with Inter Milan now enjoying a six-point lead ahead of AC Milan. Juventus is ten points adrift.

Ronaldo took nine shots and hit the target four times, but he was not able to beat Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

The Portuguese star was unable to add to his impressive 770 goal tally, which is a new world record. He went past the previous record set by Brazilian legend Pele, and was presented with a shirt printed with "G.O.A.T. 770." Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli presented the shirt himself, showing the club's continuing confidence in Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Paratici also confirmed that manager Andrea Pirlo will be keeping his job despite speculations about him getting sacked soon. The club has already been eliminated from this season's UEFA Champions League, apart from the Serie A debacle. As such, fans are restless and Pirlo has been receiving the brunt of the blame.

"We weren't dissatisfied with the previous coaches. There were different reasons why we changed, that's it. It is not a win or a loss that determines a club's course," said Paratici, as quoted by Marca.

Ronaldo's contract runs until 2022, and Paratici previously said that the renewal is not on the table yet. It remains to be seen what will happen if the club fails to win any silverware until then.