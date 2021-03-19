The buzz surrounding the potential Real Madrid comeback of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to grow. Los Blancos defender Marcelo added fuel to the flames on Thursday, when he took to social media to drop a massive hint about a potential reunion between the two of them.

Ronaldo's future at Juventus has been put in question in recent days after the club was eliminated by Porto in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. After failing to help the Bianconeri win the coveted European Cup for a third straight season, it has been rumuored that Juventus management is running out of patience.

At the same time, reports emerged that Real Madrid in interested in inviting Ronaldo to return to the Santiago Bernabeu where he enjoyed a massively successful spell between 2009 and 2018.

Marcelo stirred up more rumours via social media when a video of himself and Ronaldo celebrating together was posted by a user called 433 on Instagram with the caption "that Marcelo-Cristiano connection." What made it interesting was how Marcelo used his official account, @marcelotwelve, to comment "soon" under the post.

Fans went into a frenzy after seeing the comment, with many believing that the Ronaldo comeback is a done deal. However, there is also the possibility that Marcelo could be moving to Juventus.

Marcelo has just returned from an injury that had him sidelined for several weeks. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had not relied on him this season as much as he had in the past, and speculations of a possible exit have been brewing for a long time. Therefore, a move to the Italian side is not a longshot either.

The news about Ronaldo's return has been more prominent in the past few days, but it is impossible to disregard the possibility that the transfer will be on Marcelo's side. After all, Ronaldo still has a contract with Juventus until 2022.