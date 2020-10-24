Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains in isolation in his home after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease ten days ago. He has yet to return a negative test but is in good health and is able to train alone. He has been keeping fans updated about his condition by posting on social media. His most recent posts feature a shocking new hairstyle which he says shows his confidence.

Various Italian publications have reported that Ronaldo is still positive for COVID-19. However, Juventus has not officially released an update on the status of the player. Nevertheless, it may be deduced that he has not yet returned a negative test result because they were quick to announce the good news about the recovery of fellow Juventus player Weston McKennie.

The American tested positive for COVID-19 on October 14, a day after Ronaldo. This sent 61 members of the Juventus organization in isolation. Following no further positive tests results, the isolated individuals have completed their mandatory quarantine as of Friday.

Conclusion of the fiduciary isolation of the Team Group: https://t.co/MDYY0uERa2 pic.twitter.com/qftcG54p7y — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 23, 2020

The entire football community is waiting with bated breath, not just for Ronaldo to fully recover but to find out if he will be available for Juventus' UEFA Champions League match against FC Barcelona on Wednesday. Football fans all over the world are eager to see Ronaldo face off with long-time nemesis Lionel Messi once again. It remains to be seen if the reunion of sorts will materialise.

Ronaldo will need to return a negative COVID-19 test at least 24 hours before the match for him to be included in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Portuguese star is not letting the coronavirus keep him down. He debuted a shocking new hairstyle this week. He posted some photos on social media showcasing his shaved head. He has gone through the extremes when it comes to hair lengths during the pandemic. Earlier this year, he had allowed his hair to grow out enough to be able to tie in a man bun. Now, he has decided to just shave it all off.

Let your confidence talksðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/Lro2Ov68nw — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 23, 2020

Based on his recent posts, Ronaldo appears to be in good health. Earlier this week, he even posted a video of himself while training on a stationary bike. He is keeping his fitness levels up in the hopes that he can hit the ground running once he is cleared to rejoin the team.