Cristiano Ronaldo may be 37 years old, but any movement in the market for him is sure to attract interest from numerous clubs. With rumours emerging that he is looking for a way out of Manchester United, it has been reported that Sporting Clube de Portugal and Chelsea FC are two of his possible destinations.

In every transfer window in recent years, Ronaldo has been linked with a comeback to Sporting CP. After he completed a fairy tale move back to Manchester United, everyone at his boyhood club has become more optimistic about the Portuguese star bringing his career back full circle.

According to Marca, the club thinks that their capacity to challenge for trophies next season may tempt Ronaldo. Furthermore, it is believed that his mum, Dolores, is also keen on seeing her son back where he started.

"Yes, without a doubt, I would love for Ronaldo to end his career here, at home," said Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho. "He represents a lot for us and it would be beautiful if he could end his career here."

The club president also confirmed that they are making a "great effort" to convince club legends to return, especially after having been successful with Nani, who came back in 2014/15.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea FC are reportedly interested as well. According to The Athletic, his agent Jorge Mendes has already had talks with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

The club has been in turmoil since early this year following the sanctions imposed upon former owner Roman Abramovich. Boehly has since taken over the club, and is now reportedly ready to splash the cash. It is unclear if manager Thomas Tuchel sees Ronaldo as a priority, but Mendes and Boehly have been in touch.

Another big club that has reportedly been contacted by Mendes is Bayern Munich. However, after having already signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, the Germans are not keen on signing another expensive player.

Bayern may lose top striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, and it remains to be seen if that may push them to consider the Ronaldo deal more seriously. In any case, Ronaldo is reportedly unimpressed with United's market strategy so far this summer, and it now looking at his options elsewhere. This is a developing story which may result in one of the most shocking moves this summer.