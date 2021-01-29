Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, are under investigation after they crossed into a different Italian state this week. The alleged ski trip which was meant to celebrate Rodriguez' 27th birthday, may have gone against the COVID-19 restrictions in Italy.

Italian COVID-19 regulations limits travel between zones that are considered high risk, and Italian authorities have confirmed that the couple is being investigated for a possible breach.

Ronaldo and his lady love reportedly travelled to the city of Aosta in the alpine region of Italy for a romantic ski trip. The pair allegedly visited the town of Courmayeur on Tuesday and Wednesday earlier this week. Evidence of the trip was found in their social media accounts. The now-deleted video showed the pair on a snowmobile at an Alpine resort. Ronaldo later posted a throwback photo of himself with his girlfriend to greet her instead.

Felicidades ao amor da minha vida ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xTR9GKmUZ — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 27, 2021

According to Sky Sports, the Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta regions of Italy are both considered orange zones. This means that movement between these areas are forbidden except for residents and homeowners in the area.

If found guilty, the Juventus forward will likely be facing a fine and not much more. Backlash from the general public is not likely to make a dent in the famous footballer's reputation, and he can easily afford to pay a fine.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo is being investigated for a breach in COVID-19 protocols. Back in October, he landed in hot water after flying back to Turin days after testing positive for the virus while on international duty with Portugal.

He flew back to Turin in a private air ambulance and proceeded to quarantine at home. An investigation was launched but no further penalties were reported. Ronaldo had insisted at that time that he followed all health and safety protocols.