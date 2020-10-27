Italian authorities are investigating Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo for a possible breach in their coronavirus safety protocols. It may be remembered that the Portugal captain was on international duty when he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 13. However, he decided to fly back to Italy to self-isolate in his own home

Ronaldo flew about 1,000 miles from Lisbon, Portugal to his home near Turin, Italy, in what Italian authorities are calling an "unauthorised private air ambulance."

The country's sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora told Rai that Ronaldo's flight did not seek permission to enter Italy from the country's health authorities. The alleged violation could land Ronaldo in some hot water with the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

"The virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home," said Spadafora.

Juventus FC meanwhile, has maintained that their star forward followed all the protocols. "Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Italy with a medical flight authorized by the relevant health authorities at the request of the player and will continue his isolation at his home," Juventus said in a statement which was released shortly after his COVID-19 diagnosis came to light.

Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still staying isolated and is training alone in his home gym. Apart from the Nations League match against Sweden which took place just after after his diagnosis, Ronaldo has already missed two Serie A matches and one UEFA Champions League match against Dynamo Kyiv.

To the massive disappointment of football fans around the world, the former Real Madrid star has also been ruled out of tomorrow's Champions League group stage clash between Juventus and FC Barcelona. It would have marked the much-anticipated reunion between Ronaldo and his arch nemesis, Lionel Messi.

Despite stating that he is currently in good health and is asymptomatic, Ronaldo has yet to return a negative coronavirus test.