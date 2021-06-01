Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract, but speculations are rife that he is looking for a way out this summer. However, his possible destination remains unknown. Italian football legend Christian Vieri claims that the Portuguese star may be heading to AS Roma.

According to Marca, Vieri spoke about Ronaldo's future on his online programme titled "Bobo TV." In it, he said that newly-appointed Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants Ronaldo to make the move to the capital.

Mourinho joined Roma shortly after being sacked by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at the tail end of the recently concluded season. Vieri believes that the Portuguese coach wants to make Ronaldo his first big summer signing as Roma manager.

"Mourinho wants to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma," Vieri said, without giving clear reasons to back his claim. In the same conversation, former Real Madrid forward Antonio Cassano vehemently disagreed. "Ronaldo to Roma? That's nonsense. Mourinho didn't get on well with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. How can you think he's going to go to Roma?," said Cassano.

It may be remembered that Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together at the Santiago Bernabeu. It was a period of numerous rumoured conflicts in the dressing room, with the one between Mourinho and then captain Iker Casillas being the most talked about. It is unclear if Mourinho and Ronaldo had any personal issues with one another.

"I don't know if it's because they have the same agent, Jorge Mendes, or a Portuguese sporting director, but how can you think Cristiano's going to Roma?" asked Cassano.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo may be staying in Turin if his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez is to be believed. The Spanish beauty was seen out and about in her native country last weekend, where she responded to questions about Ronaldo's future. She claimed that "he's staying," despite the fact that he was seen moving his fleet of luxury vehicles out of his Turin mansion just a few weeks ago.