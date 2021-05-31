Alot of changes are set to take place in Juventus, now that head coach Andrea Pirlo has been sacked. The fate of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo hangs in a balance, but he has taken the time to say goodbye to his former manager shortly after the announcement was made.

Ronaldo took to social media to say in Italian, "Thank you, maestro. It has been an honour to be under your orders," along with an applause emoji. It was a rollercoaster ride for Pirlo, who won the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia since taking charge last season. However, they also lost their 9-year Serie A winning streak, and almost failed to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri has returned to Juventus to replace Pirlo, and his arrival has cast more doubt on Ronaldo's future. Allegri has stated in the past that he believes Juventus should let Ronaldo go, leading many to think he may push for a summer transfer for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

However, Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has stated otherwise. Over the weekend, Marca reports that she was spotted in Spain, and while walking on the streets, she responded to questions about Ronaldo's future.

"He's staying," she said, possibly putting to bed all of the speculations surrounding Ronaldo's future. Of course, anything can still happen. Earlier this month, Ronaldo was seen having his fleet of luxury cars being transported out of his Turin mansion. The destination was believed to be Madrid, but it is unclear if the move is connected to his career.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already ruled out a comeback, and Juventus has not made any indication that the player is for sale. The club's management will be having talks with Allegri in the coming weeks, and it remains to be seen if his appointment will affect the club's stance on Ronaldo's future.

The Portuguese star has also been linked with former clubs Sporting CP and Manchester United, but those rumours always come up every transfer window.