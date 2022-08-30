Just when Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have become resigned to another year with Manchester United, fresh reports have now revealed that talks have been reignited for a possible transfer to Chelsea FC.

United's Premier League rivals may swoop in at the last minute despite previous reports claiming that The Blues have already cooled their interest in the Portuguese forward. Constant reports have been claiming that Ronaldo is keen to find a club that can offer him Champions League football, but most of his possible destinations have already shut the door.

After missing United's pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been forced to rejoin Erik ten Hag's squad for the start of the Premier League campaign. With the transfer deadline fast approaching, many believed that he will end up playing out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Independent claims that super agent Jorge Mendes is now back in London and he is making a beeline to Todd Boehly's offices. Mendes was believed to have been speaking to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, but those talks did not appear to generate a solid offer.

Ronaldo was also linked with Italian side Napoli, but the financial outlay needed to make the transfer happen is a huge hurdle. The club will need to sell some of their most valuable players, and will still struggle to cover Ronaldo's salary

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel may be more willing to bring in an experienced attacker especially if they are unable to close a deal for Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. He lost both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer, and is desperate for reinforcements.

After the change of ownership earlier this year, Chelsea have the financial capability to finance the move easily, thanks to the American billionaire.

A lot of drama is expected in the next 48 hours as the clock ticks towards the transfer deadline. Meanwhile, Ronaldo himself has remained mum about his plans despite slamming the press for all the "fake news" about him.