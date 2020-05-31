Much like most of the world, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had to shelter at home with his family due to the coronavirus pandemic. His partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has spent a lot of her quarantine time working on her fitness and showcasing her fabulous curves on social media.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share the results of the squats and workout routine that she has also been regularly posting. In the latest photo, Rodriguez can be seen stretching out on a workout bench while displaying her ample booty.

"The importance of being oneself lies in the acceptance and recognition of who we are," she captioned the photo. "We all have gifts so we all have something to teach, share and learn. That's what makes us unique and special," she added along with the hashtag #happyweeked.

Rodriguez also tagged fitness lifestyle brand Alo Yoga (@aloyogo), which has been regularly appearing on the fitness posts on her feed. Her social media account is peppered with workout videos and fitness routines. In between, she shares snippets from quality time spent with her football star beau and their four children.

Last week, she delighted fans by sharing a photo of herself while giving Ronaldo root braids. The Portuguese captain grew his hair out during the lockdown, much like many other men around the world. He returned to training on May 19 still sporting a man bun after 72 days away.

Because he spent the lockdown with his family in Portugal, Ronaldo had to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon his return to Italy. Only then was he allowed to return to training. Meanwhile, he stayed fit through regular home workouts with his family. He shared video of himself doing drills with his son, Cristiano Jr.

The Serie A is expected to resume on June 20. Juventus was only a point ahead of Lazio at the top of the table when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team is also due to play against AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. The first leg ended with a 1-1 draw.