Juventus Football Club superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, was absent in Paris for the Ballon d'Or award ceremony. Ronaldo was instead attending the Serie A awards in Milan, where he was named Player of the Year. Virgil van Dijk's dig at Ronaldo's absence saw a scorching response from Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro. At the same time, Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, took to Instagram to praise her partner after the Ballon d'Or loss.

Argentine Lionel Messi surpassed Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or record. The two great players had been neck and neck when it came to the number of Ballon d'Or trophies they had been awarded. By winning the award this year, Messi has now won the trophy six times. Ronaldo has fallen behind with five Ballons d'Or.

In the past, when one of these two players wins the trophy, the other was in second place. However, this year, Ronaldo failed to secure second place. The second position was taken by van Dijk. The Liverpool defender took a nasty dig at Ronaldo, who was absent at the Ballon d'Or award ceremony.

Van Dijk joked that he did not even know that Ronaldo was a candidate for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Independent translated the Instagram post that Ronaldo's sister shared in response.

The ticked off sibling listed down the achievements of her superstar brother. She snapped that van Dijk was not even worthy of sitting at the same table as her brother. She proudly pointed out that the Portuguese team had defeated Holland in the Nations League final. Aveiro told van Dijk that he needs to win more relevant awards before even trying to go toe-to-toe with Ronaldo. Finally, the supportive sister concluded that Ronaldo will always be the best player in the world.

The Daily Star pointed out that in a slightly less aggressive Instagram post, Rodriguez praised her partner as well. She too, listed the awards Ronaldo has won. However, she pointed out that titles were only secondary and it was Ronaldo's personality and passion that has inspired millions of fans.