Cristiano Ronaldo has been fuelling speculations that he is growing increasingly frustrated at Juventus. He has been wearing his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks, and he has not painted the picture of a happy man. The latest rumours suggest that he might soon be heading back to England to re-join Manchester United.

Earlier this year, a comeback to Spanish side Real Madrid was the hot story. However, club president Florentino Perez has made it clear in recent interviews that while he "loves" Ronaldo, he is not interested in signing the Portuguese star. It may be remembered that Perez let Ronaldo leave for Juventus back in 2018 amid much uproar from fans.

Juventus is set to lose a 9-year winning streak in the Serie A, and they have not gotten any closer to the goal of winning the UEFA Champions League since Ronaldo's arrival. In Turin, rumblings have also been growing, with more people growing impatient for the elusive European Cup. At the moment, they are even in danger of dropping out of the top 4 in the Serie A.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has claimed that Manchester United is the latest club to be linked to the Portuguese star. The fact is, not many clubs can afford to sign a player like Ronaldo at this current climate. With Real Madrid out of the picture, another former club has taken the spotlight.

Ronaldo's manager, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly looking at the Premier League side as a possible destination just to get Ronaldo out of Turin. The same report claims that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likes the idea. However, Manchester United may not necessarily be able to afford him right now unless he agrees to a pay cut.

Furthermore, Juventus may not be willing to let him leave, or at least not for a bargain amount. After all, they have not yet enjoyed a return on the investment they made when they signed him form Real Madrid.

Apart from failing to win the Champions League, Juventus has lost the firm grip they had on the Serie A title. Inter Milan is in pole position to run away with the trophy this year, breaking a streak that Juventus built since 2011.