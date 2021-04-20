Real Madrid president Florentino Perez refused to deny the club's interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe this summer, but told fans to remain calm.

The Spanish giants have made no secret about their desire to bolster the squad this summer and have been linked with moves for the likes of Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

Perez admits that Real does need to "change and evolve" having fallen behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga this campaign. The Paris Saint-Germain forward remains their top priority owing to his eye-catching performances in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

"I go out with a mask, nobody recognizes me and all the sudden I hear, 'Presi, sign Mbappé!', I tell them, 'be calm'. It's good, why lie? Madrid needs a change. We need to evolve. We have won a lot and we must recover the illusion, the desire to compete," Perez told Spanish television program El Chiringuito, as quoted on SB Nation.

Mbappe has once again been in phenomenal form scoring 35 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season. The France international will enter the final year of his contract with PSG this summer and the club has been desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

The Ligue 1 club is certain to get offers from interested suitors this summer and if they cannot persuade Mbappe to sign a new deal, they are certain to want to cash in on their top star rather than lose him on a free transfer next season.

Perez also touched upon rumours circulating about a potential return to the Santiago Bernabeu for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Real president ended any talk of a comeback for the Portuguese star, while also making it clear that young Real forward Vinicius Jr. is untouchable.

"Cristiano isn't returning to Madrid, he gave us a lot but his return makes no sense. I love him, but it doesn't make sense — he is a Juventus player," he said.

"Vinicius is not for sale. No one can buy him, you cannot even touch him."